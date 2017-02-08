HIGHLIGHTS Knicks coach says Anthony has handled ‘distraction’ created by Phil Jackson’s criticism

Jeff Hornacek coached a game Wednesday night. He huddled and strategized and paced the sideline — you know, all that good, coachy stuff. But hours before he was in a small room in the bowels of Madison Square Garden, playing the part of the kid caught up in the world’s most acrimonious divorce.

“It’s a distraction,” he finally admitted on the heels of yet another Phil Jackson tweet that appeared to be critical of Carmelo Anthony. “Everything that gets out there — OK, whatever. Hopefully it’s not a distraction for our guys. Stuff that comes out with Phil and Carmelo, Carmelo handles it great. He’s handled it great the whole year.”

Hornacek smiled freely, and facetiously opened the pregame news conference with a “No comment” — trying to bring levity to an unhealthy situation. But even occasional quips delivered in that easygoing Midwestern drawl couldn’t hide the fact that the increasingly tense relationship between Jackson and Anthony is threatening to unravel a Knicks team that doesn’t need any extra help in that department. Hornacek wants Anthony to stay, he said; Jackson wants him out, it seems. And Anthony, who has a full no-trade clause, hasn’t said much of anything at all.

Hornacek was asked specifically about the level of dysfunction surrounding the team and if it was “worse” than he expected. “I was warned,” he said. “But it was expected that there was going to be something all the time. It’s lived up to the billing.”

When approached by reporters before the game against the Clippers, Anthony strolled by and declined to comment.

“He’s got the no-trade. He can do whatever he wants,” Hornacek said. “We would love to have him here. I think he’s a great player.”

Of Jackson, he said: “Whatever he wrote, you might want to ask him. I can’t interpret what he says . . . I didn’t understand what he was trying to get at.”

Jackson has not addressed New York media since Sept. 23, meaning Anthony is usually in the situation of having to answer for the team president’s comments.

On Tuesday, Jackson tweeted that a Bleacher Report article criticizing Anthony “almost rings the bell” and compared Anthony to pro basketball flameout Michael Graham. “I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze,” he wrote. At various points this season, Jackson has implied that Anthony is a selfish player who holds the ball too long and clogs up the Knicks’ attempts at a triangle offense. The most consistent knock is that Anthony is not a winner.

“I think he wants to win,” Hornacek said. “He’s never once come and tried to get out of practice. That’s usually the sign of a guy who doesn’t care about winning — he doesn’t want to go out there. He makes an excuse. That’s not Carmelo. He comes out there and he plays. We get in our pregame meetings . . . he chimes in. He wants to win. There’s no doubt about it.”

And Hornacek wasn’t the only coach to come to Anthony’s defense Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Anthony’s coach at Syracuse, Jim Boeheim, said his former star deserves to be traded to a contender, and that he believes Anthony would consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks can put together a deal with either the Clippers or Cavaliers.

“I’d love for him to go to a team where he has a chance to win in the next few years and the Knicks pretty much have to make a move,” said Boeheim, who spoke to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio Channel. He also underlined that the problem was not Anthony, but rather the team he’s with.

“He’s a winner,” he said. “He’s won three Olympic gold medals. He fit in on every one of those [teams]. People say he won’t fit in on a good team. That’s just nonsense, he’s already proven he can do that . . . He started, he shared the ball, he’s a great, great basketball player. He can do that. He’s already proven that and people who say he can’t don’t look at the facts. They’re living in [an] alternate world. That’s what they say and it’s just something that’s too bad.”

If Wednesday didn’t have enough of a circus atmosphere, recall that the Clippers were in town. Though coach Doc Rivers was extremely reticent to dip his toe into the Knicks’ ocean of drama, not even he could evade the incessant questions.

Two weeks ago, multiple outlets reported that the Knicks had approached the Clippers for a trade for his son, Austin Rivers, who can play both guard positions and just re-signed for three years, $35 million, and Jamal Crawford. It makes sense: Rivers is 24, with an attractive contract, and traits that most certainly attracted Hornacek in free agency. Both he and Jackson visited Rivers at his Orlando, Florida, home and pitched him an up-tempo team run by him and Derrick Rose.

It’s a tidy little vision. But it’s not reality, not yet. And Doc Rivers was one of the few to wade above the fray.

“We don’t have Carmelo. I swear to God. He plays for the Knicks,” he said. “That’s your story and that’s the way we leave it. You can ask us about our guys, but Carmelo is not on our team.”

Yet.