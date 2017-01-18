BOSTON — Carmelo Anthony gave few details about his meeting with Knicks president Phil Jackson, but it didn’t sound as if he got much clarity or that his relationship with his boss is any better.

“The conversation wasn’t that long,” Anthony said. “We didn’t break bread. We didn’t have an hour conversation. It was a short conversation.”

In that conversation Tuesday, Anthony reiterated his desire to remain with the Knicks. He said Wednesday that his focus is on the team and winning basketball games, but Anthony also admitted that he’s tired of dealing with all the off-court drama that he gets pulled into by other people, and answering questions for Jackson.

“You get tired of it,” Anthony said. “You get tired of it. I have to face you all every day. I’m the one that got to have all the answers. I’m the one that got to kind of make up something. Even when I don’t want to talk to you all I still talk to you all. It happens. That’s part of the job.”

Anthony is forced to face the media because Jackson hasn’t spoken to reporters covering the team since Sept. 23. It doesn’t seem as if he talks to Anthony that much either. Anthony was asked if he feels he’s on the same page with Jackson after talking to him Tuesday.

“We converse when we converse,” he said. “We talk when we talk. Leave it at that.”

It’s no secret their relationship has worsened. This is the second time this season Jackson had to have a private conversation with Anthony to talk to him about something written or said about the perennial All-Star. And then Anthony is left to talk about it with reporters.

They spoke Tuesday because of an article by Jackson confidant Charley Rosen in which he ripped Anthony and wrote that he “has outlived his usefulness in New York.” Anthony believed that that was Jackson’s opinion, and said, “If they feel that my time in New York is over, then I guess that’s a conversation we should have.”

Anthony told Jackson he doesn’t want to leave the Knicks. It’s Anthony’s call since Jackson gave him a no-trade clause and put a 15-percent trade kicker in his contract that will make it very difficult to move.

“I’m committed,” Anthony said. “I don’t have to prove that to anybody. I don’t think I have to prove that to anybody. I don’t think I have to keep saying that. I don’t think I have to keep talking about that. I know for a fact that people see that.

“Right now my focus is on playing basketball and staying with these guys because a lot of these guys never dealt with all of this stuff before. Especially being in a market like New York, dealing with articles. Everybody has a different opinion on different situations. A lot of these guys have never dealt with that. So for me it’s all about being there more so than ever right now during this time.”

Anthony was asked several times about Rosen’s article and whether Jackson told him if those weren’t his opinions.

“No,” Anthony said. “At this point I don’t need to hear that. I don’t need to hear it was him or it wasn’t him.”

In a December interview with CBS Sports Network, Jackson essentially called Anthony a ball-stopper, which led to another brief conversation in Los Angeles. Anthony said then he asked was Jackson “why” his name keeps coming up, but not this time.

“I’m done asking why,” Anthony said. “My focus is playing ball at this point.”

Anthony also was asked if he’s disappointed that these types of things continue to happen.

“It is what it is,” he said. “My focus is these guys. That’s all I care at this point and making sure these guys are staying strong, staying positive and keeping their head on right and not letting everything else be a distraction to them.”