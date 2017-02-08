Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted from his seat at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night after an altercation near team owner James Dolan.
The Knicks said in a tweet that Oakley “behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner” and was being arrested by the NYPD.
Oakley appeared to shove security guards near Dolan before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans chanted “Oakley! Oakley!” in support of the popular power forward.StoryBreen on Oakley incident: ‘It’s just painful’
Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticisms of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.
