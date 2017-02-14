Former Knick Charles Oakley told ESPN on Tuesday that he still is hurt over last week’s incident at Madison Square Garden and wants an apology.

Oakley has had his ban from the Garden lifted, according to a source. But that news didn’t appear to impact Oakley, who told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that he is “in pain now. I’m hurt.”

“It’s not about being at the Garden,” Oakley told Goodman. “It’s about the fans. I want them to apologize to the fans. I told the commissioner I want them to apologize to the fans.”

Oakley also appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio on Tuesday. He said he has no immediate plans to return to the Garden as a guest of owner James Dolan.

“Right now, no,” he said. “I told him yesterday.”

The NBA intervened in the Oakley-Dolan feud Monday, trying to put an end to what NBA commissioner Adam Silver called a “disheartening” situation.

Silver met with Dolan and Oakley at the league office in Manhattan on Monday, while Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan took part on a conference call. Jordan is close friends with Oakley, his former teammate, and has built a relationship with Dolan. Silver said the two men were “apologetic” about what happened.

“It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week,” Silver said in a statement.

“Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA,” Silver continued. “Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future.”

Oakley was removed from his seat behind Dolan during last Wednesday night’s game, and, after a confrontation with security officers that involved some shoving by Oakley, was dragged out by Garden security guards, taken to the ground and handcuffed. Oakley was arrested that night and banned from the Garden two days later by Dolan, who said the beloved former Knick was being verbally abusive.