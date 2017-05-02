Charles Oakley made it clear Tuesday that he is not ready to let bygones be bygones with Knicks owner James Dolan, three months after he was removed from Madison Square Garden against his will.

“Some things don’t go away,” the former Knicks forward said during an appearance at the annual BTIG Charity Day in Manhattan. “It’s just wrong.”

Oakley, who has had a contentious relationship with the Knicks in recent years, was kicked out of the Garden early during a Feb. 8 game against the Clippers, and in the process shoved a security guard. Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault. He said his next hearing is May 30.

“I know that a lot of people are behind me in the city — players, fans — it’s just crazy,” he said. “I gave my heart every night that I dressed with that uniform on at Madison Square Garden, and to be treated like that . . . It’s just sad. It’s sad. The NBA should be glad there ain’t been a riot somewhere because of what happened.”

Oakley was seated near Dolan. The Knicks produced witnesses after the incident saying that Oakley was being belligerent from the time he arrived at the arena. Dolan also said in an interview on ESPN Radio that Oakley was being disruptive, and suggested he has a drinking problem.

Dolan and Oakley eventually were summoned to a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who brokered a conciliatory handshake. But Oakley does not consider the matter closed. Oakley accused Dolan of acting like “spoiled kid.”

The Knicks declined to comment Tuesday on Oakley’s remarks.

When Oakley was asked about the state of the Knicks, including the state of mind of young star Kristaps Porzingis, who skipped his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson, he said, “I got jumped on in the Garden, so I don’t know what’s going to happen to Porzingis. He might get put out of the Garden. Who knows?”

Oakley added, “There’s no more respect on that team. People go at one another. It wasn’t like that when we played . . . You always had to keep everything in house. Now everything, certain people can say whatever they want, and the next person can’t, and it’s a lot of hypocritical stuff going on.”

Oakley said he told Silver he wants Dolan to hold a news conference “to apologize to the press, to my family and the fans, and the league. He needs to apologize to the other owners, too. He should have been suspended or fined . . . I told the commissioner that’s what I wanted and I’m going to stick to that.”