All-Star point guard Chris Paul passed on a Carmelo Anthony question during his Rockets introductory news conference Friday.

Paul was asked about the possibility of playing with Anthony in Houston.

“Possibility? One step at a time, boss,” Paul said. “I don’t know about all that. I’m just trying to get through this press conference. You’re jumping the gun. I don’t know what you’re talking about, boss.”

The Knicks and Rockets reportedly have been engaged in trade talks for Anthony and discussing several three- and four-team scenarios to try to find a deal that works. There have been challenges consummating a deal because of Anthony’s contract and forward Ryan Anderson.

Anthony, who is due $54 million over the next two seasons, has a no-trade clause and 15-percent trade kicker in his contract. He would waive the no-trade to play for the Rockets or Cavaliers, and he might even be willing to waive the trade kicker to facilitate a deal.

The Rockets need to move Anderson to make room for Anthony. Anderson makes $61 million over the next three seasons. To this point, the Knicks have not wanted to take back Anderson’s contract. The Rockets and Knicks are looking for a team that’s willing to take Anderson.

The Knicks reportedly put Anthony talks on hold since coming to terms with Scott Perry to be their new general manager. It’s possible that they could heat up again since both teams, and Anthony’s camp, had been motivated to get a deal done.

Anthony and Paul are close friends and always wanted to play together. The Rockets believe teaming them with MVP runner-up James Harden gives the team a chance to challenge the Warriors for an NBA championship.

Earlier in the week, there were definite signs that the Knicks and Rockets were nearing an agreement.

In a recent interview with Paul about whether he would be playing with Anthony in Houston, he replied “Man, sit back and wait.”

Anthony’s former teammate in Denver, Nene, who is with Houston, posted a picture of Anthony in a Rocket uniform on Instagram. Nene wrote, “He will look great (in) this uniform . . . and I can’t wait to get back on Old Time like in Denver with him.” The post was later removed.

Coach Mike D’Antoni also hinted about getting Anthony Wednesday when he was asked if there was anyone else Houston would add to the roster.

“There’s somebody out there,” D’Antoni said but wouldn’t go further.

Coaches and executives are not allowed to talk about players who are under contract with other teams.

The Rockets already made one blockbuster deal this summer, acquiring Paul from the Clippers for Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, a protected first-round pick and cash. Houston still has the pieces to make another big deal.

The Rockets welcomed Paul to the team Friday, making it “Chris Paul Day” in Houston. They held a rally at the Toyota Center that was open to the fans, where Paul and others addressed the crowd.