ATLANTA — Courtney Lee had fluid drained from his bothersome right wrist Tuesday and was unable to play Wednesday night against the Hawks.

Lee experienced “a lot of discomfort” when he went through the morning shootaround. Lee said the medicine he was given would take 48 hours to kick in so he expects to play Friday at New Orleans.

He has been playing with a sprained right wrist for several weeks. It worsened in the Christmas Day loss to Boston after his wrist got caught in a pick in the first quarter. Lee said he heard it “crack like eight times.”

He said he wasn’t worried about it being fractured. He underwent an MRI Tuesday that revealed the inflammation.

“It was a pain that I was able to play through because of the Adrenalin,” Lee said. “But after the game my whole hand was real stiff and tight, I could barely move it.

“That’s when it hit a peak. I had to do something about it.”

Sasha Vujacic started against Atlanta.

The wrist hasn’t affected his shooting. Lee began Wednesday ranked second in the league in three-point accuracy, hitting 46.7 percent of his tries.

“Made the adjustment,” Lee said. “But yeah surprisingly with the pain in my wrist I was still able to find the rhythm. So once it’s behind me, hopefully I’ll take off even more.”

That’s personal

Jeff Hornacek had no comment on Knicks president Phil Jackson and Lakers co-owner Jeannie Buss breaking off their engagement. They announced it on Twitter Tuesday night, which led to speculation that Jackson wouldn’t return to the Lakers, as many predicted he would. “That’s a personal matter for them,” Hornacek said. “So I have no comment on that.”

Knicks videos

Howard disputes Knicks’ rumor

Hawks center Dwight Howard called reports that he wanted to play for the Knicks when he was a free agent “a lie.” It became a moot point with the Knicks reaching an agreement with Joakim Noah on the first day of free agency. Howard signed with the Hawks.

“I never said that,” Howard said. “I love New York. The Knicks are a great team. But that was something that was a lie. That was a rumor that was being put out there. But it’s just something I’ve never said.”