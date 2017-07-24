CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the decision says free agent Derrick Rose has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose, a former league MVP who has battled knee injuries, will get a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million, said the person who spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announce the agreement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rose played for the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists. The 28-year-old’s role with the Cavs is still to be determined. He could be used as a backup or start depending on what the team does with All-Star Kyrie Irving, who recently asked for a trade.

Rose drew interest from other teams. He met with Cleveland’s front office on Monday, when the team promoted Koby Altman to be their full-time general manger after he served as the interim GM since mid-June.