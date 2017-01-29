HIGHLIGHTS Knicks point guard may be sidelined for two more games this week

ATLANTA — Derrick Rose’s sprained left ankle sidelined him for Sunday’s game, and could keep him out for at least two more.

Rose is in a walking boot to keep pressure off the ankle that he injured in Friday’s win over Charlotte. With the Knicks playing three games in four nights, Rose doesn’t sound like he will return before the weekend. Brandon Jennings started in his place Sunday against the Hawks.

“With me, ankle and hamstring injuries I just have to take my time with it, listen to my body,” Rose said. “I think that’s what I’m doing right now.

“It’s kind of tough. Of course I want to be out there. They’re so sudden, three games in four nights, I have to be smart and whenever I step back on the court I want to be a hundred percent. I want to be at a hundred percent because if not that’s when things kind of go the other way or you pull something. I want to be a hundred percent.”

After the Knicks play at Washington and Brooklyn Tuesday and Wednesday, their next game is Saturday night against the Cavaliers.

Rose said he was a little concerned when he landed on Kemba Walker’s foot and turned his ankle. He said it never swelled up, but he knew he would miss some time immediately.

“It started throbbing right away,” Rose said. “Usually if it was a tweak I’d try to walk it off. I tried to wait a little minute to see if it was going to die down, but the throbbing, it’s kind of hard when you feel like your heartbeat is in that area. You feel a pulse and I knew I had to get to the back.”

This was the sixth game Rose has missed this season. The first four were because of a lower back injury, the other was when he left the team without notice and flew to Chicago for “a family issue.”

Overall, Rose, who has had multiple knee surgeries, believes his legs have held up pretty well this season.

“I feel great,” Rose said. “I just love how healthy I am this year, playing in the amount of games that I’m playing in. I almost feel like a rookie as far as trying to get all the games out of the way as possible and just conditioning my body to get used to the NBA season.”