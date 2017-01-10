Derrick Rose returned to the Knicks on Tuesday and confirmed that he went home to Chicago on Monday night for a family issue.

Rose was seen at the team’s training facility in Greenburgh, N.Y. He was fined and is expected to be in uniform Wednesday night against the 76ers, the team said in a statement.

Rose was at the morning shootaround and was expected to make his 34th start of the season, but the team announced shortly before Monday night’s game that he was not with the team.

The team did not comment publicly on Rose’s absence at game time, but center Joakim Noah told reporters after the game that he had heard from Rose and that he was OK.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek would not answer a direct question about whether he had spoken with Rose. He then said: “Everything will become clear later on. We want to respect what he’s going through.”

Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, did not return texts from Newsday on Monday night inquiring about Rose’s whereabouts.

With Barbara Barker