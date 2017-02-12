Over the course of Gregg Popovich’s first 20 seasons as head coach, the San Antonio Spurs have won five NBA Championships and averaged 55 victories. And despite the 94-90 loss to the Knicks at the Garden on Sunday, they are currently on pace to surpass that win total again this season.

While there have been a lot of wins, there has not been a lot of drama. Popovich says that’s no coincidence. He said that when the environment around a team is stable “it’s easier to win.”

The Knicks have been playing — and mostly losing — amid a swirl of potential distractions. President Phil Jackson has made veiled and indirect criticisms of star forward Carmelo Anthony, even as he explores the possibility of trading him. And on Wednesday night at the Garden, Knicks great Charles Oakley paid his own way to the game and ended up being arrested after an incident with security.

Garden chairman James L. Dolan then revealed Friday on The Michael Kay Show that he had banned Oakley from the arena. That might have faded into the background during Sunday’s win, but the All-Star lineup of former Knicks sitting courtside with Dolan kept it in view.

Popovich was asked about the tumult surrounding the Oakley ban and said “I don’t think about it — not my problem.”

And his take on the dynamic between Jackson and Anthony? “Not my problem.”

Popovich said much of the drama-free culture around his team can be attributed to the personalities and attitude in the organization. He explained that the Spurs not only examine a potential draft choice or acquisition’s performance on the floor, but also “whatever we find out intel-wise.”

“They were already like that,” Popovich said of the San Antonio’s personnel. “Can I make Manu Ginobili non-competitive? Probably not. People are who they are.

“So I think trying to figure out what one might [need] in a program and what you think fits best for your culture or for your style of coaching is part of the equation when you bring guys in, whether it’s the draft or free agency.”

While Popovich said that he hasn’t given much thought to the fact that Jackson, for all his success as a coach, hasn’t been able to turn the fortunes of the Knicks, he did have some insight. He became the Spurs GM in 1994 and also took on coaching duties during the 1996-97 season. He held both positions when San Antonio won the first of the five NBA titles, in 1999, then stopped being GM in 2002.

“I did the GM thing and coached for a while,” Popovich said. “It’s very time-consuming or it was then. It’s got to be even more so now with the way the rules are — the book just gets thicker and thicker. Running the whole show is difficult.”