HIGHLIGHTS Owner hopes former Knicks great can return to MSG “in the near future”

Commissioner calls it a “disheartening” situation

Charles Oakley may be back in Madison Square Garden as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan in the near future.

The NBA intervened in the Oakley-Dolan feud Monday, trying to put an end to what NBA commissioner Adam Silver called a “disheartening” situation.

Oakley was removed from his seat behind Dolan during last Wednesday’s game and dragged out by Garden security guards. Oakley was arrested and banned from the Garden two days later by Dolan, who said the beloved former Knick was being verbally abusive.

But Silver met with Dolan and Oakley at the league office in Manhattan Monday while Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan took part on a conference call.

Jordan is close friends with Oakley, his former teammate, and has built a relationship with Dolan.

Silver said the two men were “apologetic” about what happened and it sounds as if things were being ironed out.

“It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week,” Silver said in a statement.

“Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA,” Silver continued. “Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future.”