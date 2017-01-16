Jeff Hornacek finally made a change to the Knicks’ starting lineup, and the move was puzzling.

Wanting more ball movement with the first unit, Hornacek started Ron Baker and brought Courtney Lee off the bench. The Knicks’ problem has been defense and a lack of effort. Lee is the Knicks’ best perimeter defender and is one of the few starters who consistently plays with effort and energy.

The Knicks started Derrick Rose, Baker, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah against Atlanta in their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. Kristaps Porzingis was unavailable for the third straight game because of a sore left Achilles.

“You’re looking for the little things,” Hornacek said of making a lineup change before it was announced that he did. “Who is going to do the little things on this team? Who is, going to take charges? Who is going to make the extra pass? Who is going to make sure defensively this guy gets stopped or that guy gets stopped? Who is in the right help position more often than not?

“All our guys contribute things to our team in different ways. But who is going to be that guy that kind of elevates the other guys? Who is the guy that does the little things you don’t see in the box score?”

Hornacek went on to say the Knicks are looking for a player such as associate head coach Kurt Rambis was with the Lakers. He was a guy who did the dirty work on some championship teams.

Ironically, Rambis is now the Knicks’ defensive coordinator, and they’re one of the worst defenses in the league.

Hornacek hinted that he could start Porzingis at center if he was healthy. But Porzingis tested the Achilles before the game and couldn’t go. Hornacek also said if he made any change it wasn’t a reflection on that player.

“We would obviously talk to him,” Hornacek said. “Explain to him why we did it. Hey, if we did it it’s not your fault. We’re not blaming you. We just want to try to do a different mix and see if it changes both sides - the group that’s out there and the group that comes in off the bench. I think guys would be receptive to it if they understood the reason.”