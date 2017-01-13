Joakim Noah hasn’t made much noise on the court this season, but he has made his voice heard.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Noah has been one of the vocal leaders trying to keep the team together amid its struggles. Carmelo Anthony said after Wednesday’s last-second loss in Philadelphia that Noah was “preaching” to move forward and focus on beating the Bulls Thursday.

The Knicks did on a night when both Noah’s voice and game were loud. A fired-up Noah was talking to both teams and had just his fifth double-double as a Knick. He finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds against his former team in a 104-89 victory.

“You could tell he was pumped,” Derrick Rose said. “He likes talking BS. I mean talking [expletive].”

“Jo was on us all game, screaming,” Kyle O’Quinn said.

After signing a four-year, $72-million free-agent contract last summer, Noah has struggled to make a consistent impact for the Knicks. But the proud veteran and former Defensive Player of the Year has been playing better lately and playing through a sore right shoulder.

Noah, who had season-ending surgery on the other shoulder last January, said he doesn’t think it will keep him out of any games. That’s as far as Noah would go about his injury.

“I’m all right,” he said.

The 18-22 Knicks hope they are also after what has been a brutal stretch that began with a Christmas Day loss to Boston when a national television audience saw the Knicks’ defensive struggles.

That defeat began a run of nine losses in 10 games, two of them at the buzzer, and Rose going AWOL to return to Chicago Monday for what he termed “a family issue.”

But Noah and the Knicks tried to put all of that behind them with a complete performance against Chicago when they led for roughly 45 minutes of the game, including the entire second half.

“I haven’t been in situations like this too many times in my career,” Noah said. “But I’ve definitely been in situations when there’s been adversity. I think that a lot of guys showed what they were made of.”

Noah is averaging 5.7 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22.8 minutes a game. Some believe that O’Quinn should be starting. But O’Quinn has been a reliable contributor off the bench, filling the backup big man role well with the second unit.

Noah is more proven as a starter and he’s played his best ball of the season lately. He believes he will continue to improve. He’s averaging eight points and 10.2 rebounds in his last 11 games with three double-doubles in that time.

“I feel like I can still do better,” Noah said. “I feel like there’s another level that I want to get to . . . I’ve just got to keep pushing and getting better.”

The Knicks also have a long way to go as they continue a difficult part of their schedule perhaps with Kristaps Porzingis out or limited. He missed the Bulls’ loss after his sore left Achilles flared up again.

It appears to be a lingering issue that could require Porzingis to take additional time off. The Knicks play Sunday in Toronto, starting a span of four games in five nights. All are against teams the Knicks are looking up at in the standings: the Raptors, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards.

Despite their struggles and freefall in the standings from the third seed in mid-December to 10th now, the Knicks believe they can rise again. They were just two games out of the playoffs and 2 ½ from the fifth seed in the East after Thursday’s win.

“When you look at it from that perspective yeah we’re very optimistic about what we can do,” Anthony said. “I’m the most positive person you’ll ever meet. I feel good about what we can accomplish right now.”