The Knicks continued to reshape their front office under new general manager Scott Perry by announcing several new additions to the staff.

As expected, Craig Robinson, the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama, was named vice president of player development and G League operations. Gerald Madkins was named assistant general manager; Harris Ellis director of player personnel; Michael Arciero director of player strategy and Fred Cofield as scout.

“Last month, the day after I was hired, I started a full evaluation of the entire basketball operations staff,” Perry said in a statement. “My first goal was to build-up the highest level front office in the NBA. We are adding a host of highly-regarded and respected basketball people to work with the Knicks to fortify the franchise for years to come.”

Robinson was serving as the Bucks vice president of player and organizational development. In 2014 he was fired from the head coaching job at Oregon State where he had a 93-104 record in six seasons. He reportedly received a $4 million buyout when he was relieved of his duties.

Madkins, who was the Clippers’ assistant general manager from 2015-17, had been a scout with the Knicks from 2003-2007.

Ellis spent the last five years with the Magic as the director of pro scouting and Arciero served last season as the Magic’s director of basketball operations.