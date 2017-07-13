Steve Mills has found the person to help him finalize a Carmelo Anthony trade and assist with future Knicks personnel decisions. Longtime league executive Scott Perry reached an agreement Thursday to become the Knicks’ general manager, a league source confirmed.

The deal isn’t official because the Knicks and Sacramento Kings are working out compensation for Perry. USA Today reported that the Kings were seeking cash and not necessarily draft picks.

The Knicks met with Perry on Thursday after receiving permission from the Kings to interview him for the front-office vacancy created when they parted ways with Phil Jackson, a source said.

CSN-Chicago first reported that Perry and the Knicks had struck a deal.

Perry will work under Mills, who will be elevated from general manager to team president. Mills has been running the Knicks’ basketball department since Jackson was let go two weeks ago.

The respected and connected Perry, 53, was hired by Kings GM Vlade Divac as executive vice president less than three months ago. Considered a good talent evaluator, Perry had a hand in what many believe has been a very good offseason for the Kings. They selected or acquired De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason on draft night. Then the Kings added free agents George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter to help their young core.

A former college coach, Perry has worked in the NBA since 2000 for the Pistons, SuperSonics (now Thunder), Magic and the Kings. This is his first time as a general manager.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He was the Pistons’ director of player personnel under Joe Dumars from 2001-07. That front office assembled a roster that reached six consecutive Eastern Conference finals and won the NBA championship in 2004.

Perry also spent a year as assistant GM under Sam Presti in Seattle when the Sonics drafted future MVP Kevin Durant. Perry returned to Detroit as vice president of basketball operations before spending the past five years as Orlando’s assistant GM under Rob Hennigan. The Magic had some hits but more misses during that time.

Perry’s hiring by the Knicks came as somewhat of a surprise. There was speculation that the Knicks might promote from within after Cavaliers general manager David Griffin withdrew his name from consideration. Reportedly, Griffin, who interviewed with Mills for the job last weekend, backed off because he wouldn’t have been able to bring in any of his people.

The Knicks have a number of front-office people and scouts who have been together for many years. The Knicks have made the postseason four times in the last 16 seasons and won only one series.

Perry’s appointment could be a good sign for Jeff Hornacek. A popular opinion was that Hornacek could be in trouble because Jackson was the one who hired him last summer. But Hornacek and Perry are represented by the same agency and Hornacek has a good working relationship with Mills.

Knicks videos

Hornacek is expected to run the type of offense he wants instead of being forced to run the triangle.

Other names that had been linked to the Knicks included Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Presti. But the compensation in the form of draft picks would have been too steep for the rebuilding Knicks to pursue them.

Now that Mills has his right-hand man, he will go back to trying to find a new home for Anthony. The Knicks have been discussing trade scenarios with the Rockets that include three- and four-team deals. Anthony has a no-trade clause that he reportedly would be willing to waive to play for Houston or Cleveland.

The Knicks, Rockets and Anthony’s camp are motivated to make a deal, but the hang-up has been finding a team to take Ryan Anderson, who has three years and $61 million left on his contract. The Knicks have been reluctant to take Anderson.

They still need a point guard to help mentor first-round pick Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker but have only about $1.4 million in cap space. They could try to acquire one in an Anthony deal or through another trade. The Knicks also could open more cap space when they deal Anthony.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Now Mills has someone to help him make those moves.