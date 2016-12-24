GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The Knicks were down after a 17-win season and they were left out of the Christmas lineup last year. But when the schedule came out for this season, Carmelo Anthony saw a Christmas gift: Knicks vs. Celtics in Madison Square Garden at noon on Sunday, Dec. 25.

“Yeah, I was excited about that, just to kind of get back on Christmas, play in the Garden in New York,” Anthony said after the Knicks’ practice Saturday morning at the MSG Training Center. “It’s a great time to be a Knick right now, just to have the opportunity to play in a historic day and historic moment against the Celtics. …

“New York-Boston in anything is a special night, whether it’s baseball, basketball, football.”

Or a special day in this case.

The record holder for appearances on Christmas Day is none other than the Knicks with 50. They have won 22 and lost 28.

Derrick Rose switched sides this season, but when he was on Chicago’s side in 2010, the Knicks managed to survive the point guard’s 25 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals. Not that Rose has total recall from any of his Christmas work shifts.

“I don’t remember the games, but I just remember the moments, actually playing on Christmas,” Rose said. “It’s just an honor. It’s something where ... everybody’s at home watching you play in the league. That’s a big deal.”

Anthony went off for 37 to help the Knicks beat Boston, 106-104, at the Garden on Christmas in 2011, which was the first game of the season following a 161-day lockout. That was the last Christmas game the Knicks won. They dropped three straight before last season’s hiatus.

The Knicks stood at 14-16 on Christmas 2015 and were on their way to 32-50 and a third straight season without a postseason. But with the addition of Rose to form a Big Three with Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, plus a sturdier bench, they are off to a 16-13 beginning to this story.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are off to a 17-13 start. So this game is a chance for the Knicks to leap past them into second in the Atlantic and to move into a tie for third in the East with Charlotte.

“But I try not to kind of look at the standings yet,” Anthony said. “We understand where we’re at, where we stand, and kind of how we’re controlling our own destiny at this point.”

Boston was in control in the previous game with the Knicks, a 115-87 decision at TD Garden on Nov. 11. Anthony got ejected after scoring 12 points in his 12 minutes and 11 seconds.

“That was kind of early in the season,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We weren’t playing great at that point. We’re playing much better now.”

Notes & quotes: Porzingis bruised his right knee during the Knicks’ win over Orlando Thursday night, but he basically said he’s good to go. “I think the inflammation is gone,” Porzingis said. “It’s still a little sensitive. Once I was warm, I didn’t really feel anything.” … Former Denver coach George Karl ripped Anthony in his new book over their time with the Nuggets, saying he was “a user of people” among other criticisms. Anthony continues to decline to fire back. “I’m happy, man,” Anthony said. “I’m in a good place.” Anthony was especially happy that ex-teammate Kenyon Martin, who was also criticized, fired back at Karl repeatedly on Twitter Thursday. “It’s good to hear that, not just coming from me and trying to be defensive and trying to take up for myself,” Anthony said. … Anthony said the players picked names out of a hat for “Secret Santa,” their gift-giving tradition with each other.