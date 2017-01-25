HIGHLIGHTS Carmelo Anthony has 30 points, but struggles in final minutes

DALLAS — Carmelo Anthony is involved in another off-court drama and the Knicks remain a maddening team on it.

They had an opportunity to push aside another day when Anthony’s future whereabouts was a topic and pull off their first two-game winning streak in more than a month. But Anthony and the Knicks fell apart down the stretch and lost, 103-95, to the Mavericks on Wednesday night..

Anthony led the Knicks with 30 points, but he struggled in the fourth quarter. He was scoreless and had two turn overs with the game on the line and totaled seven turn overs. But there was plenty of blame to go around for the Knicks, who lost for the 14th time in 18 games.

“I thought in the fourth we let our foot off the gas,” Anthony said. “We weren’t as aggressive as earlier.”

The Knicks (20-27) went 4:23 without a basket after cutting a 10-point deficit to one midway through the fourth. They scored only seven points in the last 6:57 and committed eight turnovers in the fourth.

Courtney Lee was 9-for-13 and scored 23 points. Derrick Rose had 13 as did Kristaps Porzingis, who was in foul trouble for much of the first half.

Harrison Barnes had 23 for Dallas (16-29). Seth Curry finished with 20 and Dirk Nowitzki added 19.

The Knicks got within 99-95 after Porzingis’ three-point play with 56.8 seconds left. After getting a stop, Anthony drove and threw a bad pass to Ron Baker, who stepped out of bounds as he tried to save it, giving the Mavericks the ball with 27.5 seconds left.

Barnes was fouled intentionally and he made both free throws with 26.8 seconds left to make it 101-95.

The Knicks trailed by 10 in the third quarter, and had a chance to take the lead with 6:35 left in fourth. But Baker’s three-pointer was long. On the other end, Curry hit a pull-up jumper to put Dallas up 91-88.

It stayed that way until Barnes buried a 17-foot jump shot to put the Knicks in a five-point hole with 5:10 to go. The Knicks got sloppy and turned it over on the next two possessions, leading to a Pierre Jackson’s fast-break layup and two Barnes’ free throws with 4:00 left to make it 97-88.

The Knicks continued to struggle offensively. Anthony committed a turnover on the next trip and then misfired on a three-pointer with 3:21 to go.

They finally scored on a Rose layup with 2:35 left, but then Justin Anderson drove on Porzingis, scored and was fouled. He missed the free throw, as the Mavericks led 99-90.

Anthony got off to a great start. He made his first four shots and had 10 points less than six minutes into the game. But the Knicks’ defense was lacking again in the first quarter. Anthony ended up with 14 points, but the Knicks trailed 30-25 after letting Curry beat them. He scored 12.

A non-factor in the first quarter and the entire first half was Porzingis. He played just 5:16 after picking up three fouls.

But Porzingis took only one shot and missed it in a scoreless first half that ended with the Knicks down 52-51. The Knicks got good production from Anthony, Rose and Lee. They combined to shoot 18-for-29 and score 43 points. The rest of the team totaled eight points.

“It’s definitely frustrating because we have the talent,” Brandon Jennings said. “We were 14-10. now we’re fighting to try to even not be last in the East.”