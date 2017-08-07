Craig Robinson, the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama, will join the Knicks in a front office role, The Vertical reported on Monday.
Robinson, 55, previously had been an executive in player development with the Bucks. He is expected to serve in a variety of capacities, including player development and as part of the group running the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G-League, whose general manager is Allan Houston.
Robinson was head coach at Brown and Oregon State for a total of eight seasons, most recently in 2013-14. He played at Princeton with Knicks president Steve Mills.
The Knicks declined to comment on the report.
