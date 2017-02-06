HIGHLIGHTS MSG crowd boos home team’s effort during 121-107 defeat

Carmelo Anthony scores 26 but receives little help

The way the Knicks have been playing lately, you can’t blame Carmelo Anthony if he waives his no-trade clause or for management to explore shaking up the team.

Playing against one of the worst teams in the NBA Monday night, the Knicks put forth their worst performance of the season. The Knicks played with little effort or energy and were humbled by the Lakers, 121-107, at Madison Square Garden.

“You got to play with some pride,” an angry Jeff Hornacek said. “If you’re going to come out and just play basketball you’re at the wrong level.

“Right from the start they outhustled us. They got offensive rebounds. Long rebounds that bounced around the free-throw line, they got them all. I just don’t think we fought hard enough.”

The Knicks (22-31) were booed on several occasions, some of the loudest coming after the Lakers — losers of 12 straight road games — took a 27-point lead in the second quarter. The closest the Knicks got after that was 12 in the fourth quarter.

But by then, the boos had stopped as the building emptied out. The fans that were left were chanting for the Lakers (18-36) to put in Metta World Peace and cheered loudly when he entered the game. He ultimately hit a three-pointer — adding more embarrassment to the night for the Knicks.

“They came to play, we didn’t,” Anthony said after the Knicks’ 18th loss in their last 24 games. “This was a bad performance.”

Anthony isn’t free from blame. His lax effort on the defensive end contributed to the Knicks’ problems. The Knicks were outrebounded 55-40, outscored in the paint 64-38 and 27-4 in second-chance points.

But Anthony was one of the only Knicks to play well offensively. He shot 10-for-17 and scored 26 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points, but he shot 5-for-14.

Derrick Rose returned after missing four games with a sprained left ankle and it made no difference. He was one of the many Knicks who looked slow and sluggish. He was 2-for-8 and scored five points.

Seven Lakers scored in double figures led by Lou Williams’ 22 points. Nick Young added 17.

Anthony continues to be the subject of trade rumors. The Daily News reported that LeBron James is pushing for the Cavaliers to acquire his good friend Anthony even if it means parting with Kevin Love. The Knicks are interested in Love, but the Cavaliers have been reluctant to move him.

Another team the Knicks have spoken to, the Clippers, visit the Garden Wednesday. Chris Paul is one of Anthony’s closest friends. It wouldn’t be surprising if Paul were urging management to get Anthony.

But in both cases it may involve a third team to get a deal done. And Anthony still has to agree to waive his no-trade clause. Unless he wants to stay in New York for his family, a change of scenery may be Anthony’s best recourse.

Anthony was one of the few Knicks who showed life, at least on the offensive end, in the first half. He was 8-for-12 and scored 19 points. He had nine of the Knicks’ last 15 points to help them cut a 57-30 deficit to 61-45 at the break.

The rest of the Knicks were 9-for-34 and scored a total of 26 points. Porzingis struggled mightily. He missed all six of his field-goal attempts and had one point at halftime.

The Lakers built their 27-point lead by moving more and working harder. The Knicks were standing still defensively, giving up uncontested drives to the basket, wide-open three-pointers and offensive rebounds.

The Knicks got within 69-54 less than four minutes into the third but then allowed the Lakers to go on a 14-2 run. Young’s transition jumper with 4:45 left capped the run and he finished with a shimmy, just adding insult to an already humbling night for the Knicks.