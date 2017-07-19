New Knicks general manager Steve Perry and team president Steve Mills have emphasized building around the team’s young core, but Carmelo Anthony doesn’t fit that mold.
It was reported last week that the Knicks and Rockets were discussing Anthony trade scenarios, but he’s still with the team — for now.
Newsday’s Knicks beat writer Al Iannazzone, in his latest Knicks Insider podcast, discusses why he still thinks Anthony will end up with Houston before the season.
Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast to hear snippets from Mills and Perry from their press conference earlier this week and Iannazzaone’s thoughts on what moves the Knicks could make.
