Is the Phil Jackson-Carmelo Anthony pairing headed for a divorce?
With the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline coming up, things have gotten acrimonious between the Knicks president and their star forward.
Jackson has criticized Anthony multiple times this season, and it remains to be seen if Anthony will waive his no-trade clause to allow the Knicks to deal him elsewhere.
Newsday’s Knicks beat writer Al Iannazzone, in his Knicks Insider podcast, takes a look the latest about Jackson and Anthony. Iannazzone breaks down how Jackson is going about the entire situation the wrong way and how that is hurting the franchise.
