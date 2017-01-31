WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jeff Hornacek didn’t appreciate Derek Fisher evaluating his job performance and said he would never do that to another coach.

Fisher, the former Knicks coach, said in an interview with Bleacher Report published on Monday that he had the Knicks further along with less talent last year than they are this year with more. Hornacek said it’s against coaching protocol to criticize others within the profession.

“Well, I wouldn’t do it,” Hornacek said. “I don’t think a lot of other guys would do it. But certain guys will.”

Fisher talked about a number of things, including the difficulty and challenges of working under Knicks president Phil Jackson. Fisher, now a Lakers in-studio TV analyst, was fired after a year and a half with a 40-96 mark, including 23-31 at the time of his dismissal nearly a year ago.

“There’s enough analysts, reporters, that always like to talk about should’ve, could’ve, what they did, so we don’t pay much attention to it,” Hornacek said. “I think he’s probably also trying to put himself in a light that someone else will give him a job. That’s probably why he’s putting it out there.

“Whatever he did last year, he had a year and a half here — his relationship with Phil, whatever it was, again, this is a new year. Everything’s new. Again, he may have thought he did something with that team from last year. I’m not concerned about that.”

Fisher also said Jackson’s insistence on running the triangle offense and wanting things his way made it difficult for players to know if they were playing for the coach or the president. Hornacek acknowledged that part has been tricky.

“I think maybe they think that occasionally,” Hornacek said. “When you have a system you are trying to run, have new guys, it takes a while. It takes time. We seem to be making strides now in some of the things we are running.”