Kristaps Porzingis no longer is the rookie phenom/curiosity he was last season, but the young Knicks star continues to be a major attraction in the NBA merchandise market.
The league announced on Tuesday that Porzingis ranked seventh in the NBA in replica jersey sales at its online store from October through December, behind six far more established stars.
The top six were Stephen Curry of the Warriors, LeBron James of the Cavaliers, Kevin Durant of the Warriors, Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers, Russell Westbrook of the Thunder and Dwyane Wade of the Bulls.
Derrick Rose, Porzingis’ first-year Knicks teammate, ranked 10th and Carmelo Anthony 15th.
The Knicks ranked fifth among teams in merchandise sales, behind the Warriors, Cavaliers, Lakers and Bulls.
