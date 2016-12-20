Kristaps Porzingis is due for a big raise.

Many players still on their rookie contracts are if the new collective-bargaining agreement is ratified.

Porzingis’ salary will go up by 15 percent in 2017-18 and the following year, he’ll get a 30-percent bump.

“That’s not bad huh?” said Porzingis, the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. “I knew the percentages. It’s never money for me first. But it’s cool that a lot of money is being thrown around in this league.”

Porzingis should continue to get plenty of money thrown at him if he continues his rise to stardom. He could be an All-Star this season, but that depends on how the fans, players and media vote.

This is the first year that players and media are voting for the All-Star starters. The fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, the players and media will make up 25 percent each. Porzingis could vote for himself, but he said he won’t.

“Nah,” Porzingis said. “Nah. Nah. You vote for your teammates. We’ll see how it works out. I don’t pay attention to it too much.

“Now is not the time to worry about it. Once the time comes, we’ll start thinking about it. But now I’m just focusing on winning.”

Melo: Players shouldn’t vote for Stars

Perennial All-Star Carmelo Anthony doesn’t see any reason why the players shouldn’t have an All-Star vote. “If the Presidents can vote for themselves, why can’t we vote for ourselves?” Anthony said.

But then Anthony said the players shouldn’t have a vote.

Knicks videos

“I rather leave it up to the fans,” he said. “I don’t think players should vote for other players to get in there. It’s a fan thing, part of fan engagement. Giving them opportunities to be able to do that is a big opportunity.”

Not chasing Chasson

Undrafted guard Chasson Randle was the NBA D-League performer of the week after scoring 74 points in two games from the Westchester Knicks. But Jeff Hornacek made it sound as if the Knicks aren’t planning on signing Randle anytime soon unless there is an injury.

“We’re always keeping an eye on those guys,” Hornacek said. “Chasson is doing a nice job, running the stuff, knocking down shots. So we’re always looking at that, but when you have a full roster of 15, it’s a little tough.”

The Knicks would have to cut someone to sign Randle, who impressed them in camp before suffering an eye injury.

Rim shots

Pacers coach Nate McMillan called Carmelo Anthony “the heart and soul” of the Knicks . . . The Knicks assigned Maurice Ndour and Marshall Plumlee to their D-League team in Westchester.