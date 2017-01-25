DALLAS — The Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis was selected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend for the second straight year.
Porzingis will play on the World Team in the exhibition between rookies and second-year players Feb. 17 in New Orleans. Last year’s runner up for Rookie of the Year, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.
Knicks rookies Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Willy Hernangomez were not chosen to play on the World Team.
Joining Porzingis on the World Team are leading Rookie of the Year candidate Joel Embiid, Dante Exum, Buddy Hield, Nikola Jokic, Trey Lyles, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis and Dario Saric.
The U.S. Team roster consists of last year’s Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram, Frank Kaminsky, Jahlil Okafor, D’Angelo Russell, Jonathon Simmons and Myles Turner.
The NBA assistant coaches pick the teams.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.