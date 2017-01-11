HIGHLIGHTS Derrick Rose plays well after missing game, but 76ers win at buzzer, 98-97

Knicks led by as many as 13 in fourth quarter

PHILADELPHIA — Derrick Rose was present and accounted for Wednesday night and showed up for the Knicks in the fourth quarter.

But the Knicks’ defense went AWOL down the stretch as they suffered a crushing 98-97 loss at the buzzer to the 76ers.

The Knicks led by 17 in the first half and by 13 in the fourth quarter. They were up 93-83 with 2:29 left but couldn’t close out the 76ers (11-25). Philadelphia won the game on a turnaround baseline jumper by T.J. McConnell at the buzzer over Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis to end their frenzied late-game rally.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” Jeff Hornacek said. “Again, the killer instinct. The second group got us the big lead. We let them come right back.”

It was the Knicks’ ninth loss in the last 10 games and 12th in their last 15. They fell to a disappointing 17-22 on the season.

Anthony led the Knicks with 28 points but was scoreless in the fourth quarter. Rose scored 25, including eight in the fourth. Rose faces his old team Thursday night as Chicago visits the Garden.

Joel Embiid scored 21 to pace the 76ers.

Rose converted a wing jumper with 1:24 left to give the Knicks a 95-89 lead. The 76ers cut it to 95-94 after a three-pointer by Embiid three-pointer and his bucket inside. But Rose answered again, driving and scoring on a reverse layup to make it 97-94 with 34.5 seconds left.

Gerald Henderson was fouled going to the basket by Rose and made both free throws with 27.8 seconds left to make it a one-point game again. Out of a timeout, the Knicks worked the ball to an open Porzingis, but his corner three-point shot with about seven seconds left was an air ball.

Henderson chased down the rebound and got it to McConnell, who spun around on Anthony and buried the shot and the Knicks.

“It’s embarrassing the way we keep losing games,” Courtney Lee said. “No excuses. It’s us. This [expletive] is embarrassing.”

Rose missed Monday’s loss to the Pelicans after flying home to Chicago for “a family issue.” He never told the Knicks and didn’t respond to calls and texts from executives, coaches and players wondering where he was.

The Knicks fined Rose “a pretty hefty amount,” according to coach Jeff Hornacek. But they didn’t suspend him for taking off without contacting the team. Rose said he felt much better and he looked it, as he tried to will the Knicks to the win.

After the 76ers trimmed the Knicks’ 13-point lead to 84-79, Rose hit a step-back jumper with 5:08 left, and then fed Brandon Jennings for a corner three-pointer that made it 89-79 with 4:44 remaining.

After the 76ers cut the Knicks’ lead to six, Rose hit another step-back jumper to put the Knicks up 91-83 with 3:20 to go. On the next trip, Rose fed Joakim Noah to give the Knicks a 93-83 lead. But the Knicks couldn’t hold it.

“We got to finish them,” Hornacek said.

Rose said on Wednesday he never “felt like that emotionally” and he “needed to be around my mom.” He wouldn’t expand on that, but multiple reports stated that Rose was overwhelmed mentally and contemplated taking a leave of absence.

But Rose said he feels fine and doesn’t believe it will be an issue again.

“That is one of the reasons I came back,” Rose said. “If I felt like I needed a little bit more time I would have talked to the front office. But I feel like everything is all right.

“If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be playing. Like I said, I just want to be with my teammates.”

Rose returned to the Knicks Tuesday. He met with team president Phil Jackson and GM Steve Mills privately, and then addressed the team. He said he apologized to his teammates and they’re all on the same page now.

“They’re been giving me my space,” Rose said. “Like anyone that’s coming back you just don’t want to feel hounded. They’re just giving me my space.

“They know I’m all right. I’m a professional. I’ve been in this before. “

Rose said if any more episodes arise he wouldn’t hesitate to contact the Knicks if he needed time off.

“The relationship I’m building with Phil and Steve, I wouldn’t mind asking if I needed it,” Rose said. “But I feel fine. What happened a couple of days ago, that’s in the past.”

Everyone in the Knicks organization is trying to put this behind them and focus on basketball and turning the season around. But Anthony said he was concerned about his teammate.

“To see him not there was worrisome for everybody,” Anthony said. “I never experienced that. It’s a scary situation to be in. I don’t even like thinking about that.”

“We hope the case if there’s something serious with your family and you’ve got to go, just make sure you call us and let us know,” Hornacek said. “I think he understands that now. It wasn’t handled great by him. He should just let us know so I don’t think it will happen again.”