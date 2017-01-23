INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Hornacek doesn’t like revealing his starting lineups before he has to, but he made it sound as if he would stick with the first unit that started the last game.

That was Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah.

Hornacek has tweaked the starting lineup lately, and there has been talk about moving Porzingis to the center and Anthony to power forward. Hornacek, however, indicated the struggling Knicks would start conventionally Monday night against the Pacers.

“We’ll give it a shot,” he said at the morning shootaround. “There’s still the opportunity of changing it up, maybe with KP at the 5. But again it’s only been a couple of games when they’re back and they’re games that we could have won. Right now we’ll probably stay that way.”

All four games Porzingis was out with an Achilles injury, Anthony started at power forward. He also started there his first game back as Hornacek brought Porzingis off the bench.

Hornacek also took Lee out of the starting five and replaced him with Ron Baker for three games. But Hornacek went back to his original first unit Saturday when Noah returned from a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle. The Knicks lost to Phoenix, their 13th defeat in 16 games.

Noah is an offensive liability and he’s rarely involved in the play. Earlier in the season, he made some great passes when he received the ball. But he hardly gets it anymore, and when he does, he never looks to shoot.

The Pacers don’t start conventionally. Up front, they have Paul George, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner. This is a team where Hornacek could switch things up. That could happen eventually.

“If you keep with the same lineup,” Hornacek said, “then you’re going, ‘OK we’re not worried about the other team. We’re just worried about what we’re supposed to do,’ and there’s some merit to that. But if you’re not winning, then there’s merit to mixing it up and trying different things.

“I think everybody would like to stay with the same group all the time, same rotations and not worry about the other, consider yourself with what you’re doing. But we’re not 35-6, we have to look at everything.”