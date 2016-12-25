Fun facts about Knicks games on Christmas Day
Here's a look at some fun facts about the Knicks' history on Christmas Day.
The Knicks are 22-29 all-time on Christmas Day. They have played more Christmas Day games than any other team.
Yes, the Knicks have played the most games on Christmas Day. But they also hold the NBA record for most wins (22) and most losses (29).
Of the 51 Christmas Day games in Knicks franchise history, 42 have been played at Madison Square Garden.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bernard King scored 60 points in a 120-114 loss to the Nets on Dec. 25, 1984, at the Garden. At the time, it was a Knicks franchise record. It remains a Christmas Day record.
The Knicks beat the Philadelphia Warriors, 136-135, in double overtime on Dec. 25, 1961, the most points they have scored as a team in a single Christmas Day game. Richie Guerin scored 40 points to pace the Knicks, while Wilt Chamberlain scored a game-high 59 for the Warriors.
The Knicks’ worst loss in franchise history came on Dec. 25, 1960, when they lost 162-100 to the Syracuse Nationals. Willie Naulls and Jim Palmer each scored 21 for the Knicks.
Patrick Ewing had a big hand in two straight Christmas Day games for the Knicks. In 1985, he had 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks roared back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Celtics in double overtime, 113-104, at the Garden. A year later, he hit a buzzer-beater off a rebound to give the Knicks an 86-85 win over Michael Jordan and the Bulls at the Garden.
After a 161-day lockout by the NBA, the Knicks opened their 2011-12 season on Christmas Day. Carmelo Anthony scored a game-high 37 points and Amar’e Stoudemire added 21 points as the Knicks beat the Celtics, 106-104.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Knicks’ 123-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 25, 2014, was the worst loss for a home team on Christmas Day in NBA history.
The Knicks played in the first Christmas Day game in 1947 when the league was the BAA. They beat the Providence Steam Rollers, 89-75, at the Garden as Tommy Byrnes (pictured) scored a game-high 20 points.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.