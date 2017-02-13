Basketball itself has taken a backseat to all the other things swirling around the Knicks.
From the incident with Charles Oakley to the Phil Jackson-Carmelo Anthony situation, there’s plenty going on off the court with the Knicks right now.
Jackson has two years left on his deal, and owner Jim Dolan said in an ESPN New York Radio interview last week that he plans to honor Jackson’s contract.
Newsday’s Knicks beat writer Al Iannazzone, in his latest Knicks Insider podcast, talks about how this will play out for the Knicks in the coming months and beyond.
