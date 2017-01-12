HIGHLIGHTS One night after collapsing against 76ers, Knicks show some resiliency

Former Bulls Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah have solid games

The Knicks found themselves in a very familiar position, leading by double digits down the stretch. No lead has been safe lately, but this was one they wouldn’t give up.

Only 24 hours earlier, the Knicks let a 10-point lead with 2:29 left disappear in a last-second loss to the 76ers. But they played until the final buzzer Thursday night at the Garden and snapped a three-game losing skid with a 104-89 victory over the Bulls.

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knicks (18-22), who had lost nine of their previous 10 games and 12 of their previous 15. Derrick Rose added 17 against his former team.

Jeff Hornacek was interested in seeing how the Knicks would come back after their gut-wrenching loss in Philadelphia. He said they could “drop their heads and lose by 40” or “fight and battle, scratch and claw” against Chicago.

Said Hornacek, “It should say something about our team tonight.”

Playing without Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the game with a sore left Achilles, the Knicks showed that they can be resilient and overcome a demoralizing loss quickly.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas came off the bench to score 19 points. Joakim Noah, who is playing with a sore right shoulder, had 12 points and 15 rebounds against his old team. Kyle O’Quinn finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 to lead the Bulls, who were without star forward Jimmy Butler and reserve Nikola Mirotic.

The Knicks’ biggest lead in the fourth quarter against the 76ers was 13. They took an 86-71 lead on Chicago after Kuzminskas drove and dunked with 8:46 left. But they weren’t in the clear.

The Bulls cut it to 94-84 with 2:57 left, but Anthony fed Kuzminskas for a reverse layup moments later. After former Knick Jerian Grant drilled a three-pointer to make it a nine-point game, Anthony hit a three with 1:48 left for a 99-87 lead.

The Knicks’ loss to the 76ers on point guard T.J. McConnell’s turnaround baseline jumper over Porzingis and Anthony was the worst one in a season that has been filled with bad losses. In an eight-day stretch, the Knicks lost two games at the buzzer after leading both by double figures in the second half.

Hornacek said he has been impressed that throughout the losing and the distraction that Rose caused this week by leaving the Knicks without notifying them, the team has remained together and focused on turning things around.

“They’ve been pretty good,” Hornacek said. “I think a lot of teams could fracture at this time and just start pointing fingers at each other and start complaining and doing this and that. But they’re not. They’re down, obviously, when we look at them, but they’re not blaming anybody. So that’s a good sign.”

The Knicks opened the game like a team that wanted to wash the stench of the Philadelphia loss off them, scoring the first eight points. But the night wasn’t going to continue to be that easy for them.

Justin Holiday’s back-to-back three-pointers gave them a 34-26 lead with 8:45 left in the first half, but the Bulls answered with a 13-2 run and went ahead 39-36 on Paul Zipser’s three-pointer. From there, Anthony and Rose dominated the rest of the second quarter. They were responsible for the Knicks’ last 18 points and helped them to a 54-51 halftime lead. Anthony had nine points and an assist and Rose scored seven, including a three-point play with 4.8 seconds left to give the Knicks a five-point edge. But they let another point guard make a last-second shot: Rajon Rondo hit a jumper as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Anthony continued his strong play in the third quarter. He had four points and three assists during a 14-4 run that gave the Knicks a 74-61 lead. O’Quinn scored six consecutive points in that time.