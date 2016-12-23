Knicks' recent Christmas Day history
The Knicks have played in more Christmas Day games than any other team in the NBA, posting a record of 22-28 on the holiday. After a 2001 matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks weren't scheduled on Christmas again until 2009. They were also absent from the 2015 Christmas Day slate for the first time in six years. The Knicks are scheduled to host Boston on Christmas Day this season. Ahead of this Sunday's game with the Celtics, take a look at their recent history in games played on Dec. 25, dating back to 2001.
2001: Knicks 102, Raptors 94(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / BILL KOSTROUN)
The Knicks (13-15) defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors (15-13) behind Allan Houston and Latrell Sprewell. Houston was the game's leading scorer, totaling 34 points on 13-22 from the field. Sprewell added 21 points, six rebounds and four assists en route to a Knicks victory.
2009: Heat 93, Knicks 87(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)
On Christmas Day 2009, the Knicks fell to the Miami Heat in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd. Dwyane Wade led all scorers with 30 points on an efficient 52 percent from the field. Wade stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. David Lee of the Knicks recorded a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds while Danilo Gallinari dropped 26 points and secured eight rebounds.
2010: Knicks 103, Bulls 95(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Kathy Willens)
Despite monster games from Derrick Rose and Carlos Boozer, the Knicks held off the Chicago Bulls en route to a Christmas Day victory. Rose filled up the stat sheet, scoring 25 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals. Boozer recorded a double-double with 26 points and 19 rebounds, both game highs. The Knicks received contributions from its entire starting unit as Raymond Felton (20 points, 12 assists), Landry Fields (14 points, 11 rebounds), Amar'e Stoudemire (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Wilson Chandler (15 points, 10 rebounds) all recorded double-doubles.
2011: Knicks 106, Celtics 104(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Kathy Willens)
This Christmas Day matchup between the Knicks and Boston Celtics was the first NBA game of the 2011 season following an extended lockout. In front of an electric Madison Square Garden crowd, Carmelo Anthony scored 37 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Anthony's two free throws with 16 seconds left finished a comeback victory in which the Knicks outscored the Celtics 27-17 in the fourth. Rajon Rondo led Boston with 31 points and 13 assists, and Kevin Garnett missed a potential game-tying jumper at the buzzer.
2012: Lakers 100, Knicks 94(Credit: Getty Images)
Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant went toe-to-toe on this Christmas Day matchup between the Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Each scored 34 points in a Lakers victory at Staples Center. Dwight Howard (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Steve Nash (16 points, 11 assists) each recorded a double-double for the Lakers. J.R. Smith added 25 points off the Knicks' bench.
2013: Thunder 123, Knicks 94(Credit: Errol Anderson)
The Knicks (9-19) were overwhelmed by the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder (23-5) in a Christmas Day defeat. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 29 points, and teammate Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Carmelo Anthony missed the game due to a sprained left ankle, and Amar'e Stoudemire was the Knicks' leading scorer with 22 points off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and J.R. Smith scored 20 points.
2014: Wizards 102, Knicks 91(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)
In the Knicks most recent Christmas Day game, they fell to John Wall and the Wizards at Madison Square Garden. The Washington point guard scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists for a double-double. The Knicks' Carmelo Anthony was the game-high scorer, dropping 34 points in the loss. In the fourth quarter, an altercation ensued on the court after Knicks forward Quincy Acy knocked down Wall with a forearm shove. Wall pushed Acy back and received a technical foul while Acy was ejected from the game.
