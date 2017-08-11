At least Carmelo Anthony knows he is scheduled to work on Christmas Day, assuming he sticks to his current stance regarding a potential trade out of New York.

The question is whether he will be at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks hosting the 76ers or in Oklahoma City with the Rockets visiting the Thunder.

That was the only bit of clarity to emerge from his ongoing saga on Thursday, the day the NBA announced its slate of Christmas games.

The particulars hinge on trade talks involving the Knicks and Rockets, which ESPN reported on Thursday had been “re-engaged” between Anthony’s current team and the only one he so far has agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join.

There had been a lull after the departure of Phil Jackson as team president and the installation of Steve Mills in that role, with Scott Perry as his general manager.

But the Rockets again are trying to find a third team to close the deal, ESPN reported, with the key being finding someone to accept Houston forward Ryan Anderson and the three years and $60 million left on his contract.

As long as Anthony sticks to a Houston-or-bust position and the teams cannot find a solution, the situation could last into the regular season, which the Knicks open at Oklahoma City on Oct. 19.

That would not necessarily mean the end of the drama, though.

The Rockets could let the early season unfold without Anthony and try to strike a deal before the trade deadline, since they presumably can establish a playoff pace without him behind James Harden and Chris Paul.

Or Anthony could give the Knicks the go-ahead to explore other trade destinations. By the way, Melo, the Trail Blazers are off on Christmas.