The Knicks are adding a former No. 2 overall pick to their roster.
Michael Beasley has signed with the Knicks for the upcoming season, the team announced on Tuesday. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that the deal was for the veteran’s minimum, which is $2,116,955.
Beasley has bounced around throughout his professional basketball career since being selected by the Heat with the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Kansas State. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010 as the Heat looked to clear cap space to sign LeBron James and Chris Bosh.
Beasley signed a three-year deal with Phoenix in the summer of 2012, but was waived in September 2013 after an arrest on suspicion of marijuana possession and returned to Miami. He played much of the 2014-16 seasons in the CBA, returning to the NBA full-time last season and playing 56 games with the Milwaukee Bucks.
In nine NBA seasons, Beasley is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.