The Knicks will be home for Christmas once again this season.
Madison Square Garden will host a Christmas Day matchup between the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced on Thursday. The game is scheduled for noon on ESPN, opening a five-game Christmas Day schedule that includes a rematch of the last three NBA Finals: the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Golden State Warriors.
The Knicks have played more games on Christmas Day than any other team, going 22-29 all-time and holding the records for most Christmas wins and losses. After not playing on the holiday in 2015, they faced the Boston Celtics at home last season, falling 119-114.
The league also announced the television schedule for the opening week of the season. The Knicks will open on national television, visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT on Oct. 19.
