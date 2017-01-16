Knicks vs. Hawks
The Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 108-107, on Jan. 16, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee.
New York Knicks president Phil Jackson talks with general manager Steve Mills during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony #7 and Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks look on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks defends against Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks reacts to a call in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks hits the eventual game winning three-point shot over Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks prepares for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks looks to make a pass during the second half against Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony #7 and Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks look on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
The Atlanta Hawks celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony #7 and Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks look on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony #7 and Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks look on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the second half against Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks looks on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks drives to the hoop for a basket in the second half against Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoops for a basket during the second half against Mo Williams #25 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks commits a foul against Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Atlanta Hawks as he attempts a shot late in the game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks misses a last-second shot against Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks stands at the bench during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoops for a basket during the second half against Mo Williams #25 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks commits an offensive foul in the first half against Mo Williams #25 of the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York City.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, right, pushes past Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose drives to the hoop during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
New York Knicks' Courtney Lee dunks the ball during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
Atlanta Hawks' Malcolm Delaney, left, passes over New York Knicks' Brandon Jennings during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
Atlanta Hawks' Paul Millsap, right, tries to get a shot past New York Knicks' Joakim Noah during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, top, takes a shot over Atlanta Hawks defenders during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
Atlanta Hawks' Taurean Prince, right, passes around New York Knicks' Courtney Lee during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in New York.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.