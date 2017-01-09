Courtney Lee is the best three-point shooter on the Knicks, having knocked down 46.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc before Monday night’s game against the Pelicans.

Understandably, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek wouldn’t mind him taking a few more shots from downtown. Lee’s 105 three-point attempts are tied with Justin Holiday for fourth most on the team and are about half of the 202 three-pointers attempted by Carmelo Anthony. “We’re on him,” Hornacek said when asked about Lee shooting more.

Hornacek said Lee has told him he wants to be smart and doesn’t want to force a shot. “But when you’re shooting a high percentage, especially from the three-point line, some of the shots he probably doesn’t think are open, we’re going ‘Ah, he probably should have tried it and shot that one,’ ’’ Hornacek said. We tell him, ‘Courtney, we’ll never know if you’ll go 6-for-7 or 7-for-8 in a game until you get seven or eight up.’ ”

Galloway returns

This was Langston Galloway’s first trip back to the Garden since he played for the Knicks last season. Galloway, who entered Monday night’s game averaging 9.8 points as the Pelicans’ sixth man, picked them over the Knicks because it was an opportunity to go home. He grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and married his high school girlfriend last summer. “I thanked them for everything they have done for me. They definitely gave me my shot,” Galloway said. “There was definitely a real good chance of coming back [to New York], but at the end of the day, when you have an opportunity to play back home, it definitely meant a lot and just showed.”

Buzzer-beaters

Westchester Knicks star Chasson Randle signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Randle is averaging 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 19 games for Westchester . . . Mindaugas Kuzminskas was sick and did not play Monday night.