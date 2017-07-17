Knicks team president Steve Mills was clear about the potential for buying out Carmelo Anthony’s contract.

“No,” he said Monday during a news conference as he was joined by new general manager Scott Perry and head coach Jeff Hornacek.

But, Mills didn’t rule out moving Anthony. There were trade talks with the Houston Rockets last week, according to sources, but those talks reportedly were put on hold as the new GM was brought on board.

“We made a decision to slow things down, let us re-group and make sure we do what’s best for the New York Knicks,” Mills said. “We also feel that Carmelo could easily be a part of our team next year.”

Anthony is owed $54 million over the next two seasons.

It seems only fitting that Anthony’s turbulent, sometimes bizarre season should be followed by an equally turbulent offseason.

Former team president Phil Jackson and his associates repeatedly called out Anthony in public, harping on his perceived “me-first’’ attitude and implying that he was ill-suited to the triangle offense because he held on to the ball too long.

Though he often attempted to stay above the fray, Anthony, 33, seemed frustrated with Knicks leadership and engaged in occasional social media posts that pointed at his dissatisfaction.

“If Carmelo is with us, we will continue to develop our young players,” Mills said. “If he isn’t with us, we will continue to develop our young players.”

With Al Iannazzone and Barbara Barker