Carmelo Anthony could soon be joining his good friend Chris Paul in Houston.

The Knicks and Rockets are working on Anthony trade scenarios, according to ESPN. Some of them involve three- and four-team deals.

It’s possible the Knicks are trying to find assets – in the form of draft picks - to take back for their best player while the Rockets are looking for a landing spot for Ryan Anderson, who has three years and $61 million remaining on his deal.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and 15-percent trade kicker in his contract. But he reportedly would be willing to waive it to play for the Rockets or Cavaliers.

The Rockets are the frontrunners for Anthony because of the Paul acquisition. Anthony and Paul are close friends and always wanted to play with each other. Anthony had been linked to the Clippers before last season’s trade deadline since that’s where Paul was at the time.

Houston traded for Paul right before free agency and continued to acquire expiring and non-guaranteed contracts for future deals. They were in pursuit of Paul George or Anthony. Since George was traded to Oklahoma City, the Rockets have turned their attention to getting Anthony.

The Rockets were 55-27 last year and hope teaming MVP runner-up James Harden with Paul and Anthony will give them the star power and fire power to challenge the NBA champion Warriors.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

There is certainly momentum for an Anthony-Houston marriage.

In a recent interview by ESPN with Paul, the point guard was asked whether he would be playing with Anthony in Houston. Paul replied “Man, sit back and wait.”

Also, Anthony’s former teammate in Denver, Nene, who is with Houston, posted a picture of Anthony in a Rocket uniform on Instagram. Nene wrote, “He will look great (in) this uniform … and I can’t wait to get back on Old Time like in Denver with him.” The post was later removed.

Anthony also would be reunited with his old coach who he sparred with - Mike D’Antoni. The two clashed when they were together in New York. But Anthony was the Knicks’ franchise player and had much more power than he will have in Houston.

The Rockets are Harden’s team. He and Paul will be the primary ball-handlers on offense. Anthony should thrive as a second or third option playing with them. His best seasons have come when he’s played with an elite point guard.

Knicks videos

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson made it clear he wanted to move the team forward without Anthony. Now general manager Steve Mills is working to accomplish that.

The Knicks are building around young players: Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, Tim Hardaway Jr. – who they signed to a four-year, $71 million contract Sunday – and first-round pick Frank Ntilikina. They’re all 25 or younger.

Anthony, 33, doesn’t fit the plan.

The Knicks hope to get back young players, draft picks and flexibility for Anthony, who is owed $54 million over the next two seasons.

They need a veteran point guard to help mentor Ntilikina and second-year pro Ron Baker. If the Knicks can’t get one in this trade, they hope to free up enough cap space to sign one.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The top point guards available are Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose. All the Knicks have is $1.5 million in cap space.