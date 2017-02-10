Jeff Hornacek finally made the long-awaited lineup switch and started Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Hornacek had mentioned the possibility several times over the past few weeks, but he made the move Friday night against the Nuggets. It’s the first time Porzingis started at center this season. It’s unclear if Hornacek would have done it if Joakim Noah was healthy.

Noah missed his third straight game with a sore left hamstring. He did some running Friday and a pregame workout on the court.

Hornacek said Noah would try to do more at practice Saturday. But Hornacek said he doubted Noah would return Sunday when the Knicks host the Spurs to close out this five-game homestand.

Hornacek went small against the Nuggets, starting three guards in Brandon Jennings, Derrick Rose and Courtney Lee with Carmelo Anthony and Porzingis. Anthony has played his best basketball over the last four years when he’s been at power forward.

Staying focused

Hornacek has praised Anthony for how he’s handled the trade talks, and some of the comments and tweets Knicks president Phil Jackson have directed at the Knicks’ best player.

Hornacek also has kept a level head with everything that’s swirling around this team — including the additional drama from the incident involving Charles Oakley close to the Knicks’ bench in the prior game — and not allowed anything to distract him.

“Our focus with the guys is ‘Don’t let it be,’ ” Hornacek said. “You guys got to be in the locker room. You guys got to go out on the court. The coaches we got to try to figure out how to get these guys to win and stay together.

“There’s more emphasis on talking with the guys, making sure they’re at least talking amongst themselves and that they’re not letting affect their game. We talk to the guys. They say it’s not. So that’s a good thing.”

Knick knacks

Lance Thomas, who hasn’t played since suffering a fractured left orbital bone Jan. 15 in Toronto, could practice Saturday. Hornacek wants Thomas to go through a practice before he plays “to see how he does with the contact and bumping.” Thomas is wearing a protective mask and has been experiencing headaches. He wasn’t with the Knicks Friday night for personal reasons.