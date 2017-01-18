HIGHLIGHTS Porzingis still feels ‘pinch’ in sore left Achilles, Noah’s sprained left ankle has swollen

BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah were unable to play Wednesday night, and both are scheduled to undergo MRIs Thursday morning on their respective injuries.

Porzingis has a sore left Achilles that kept him out for a fourth straight game. Noah sat out against the Celtics with a sprained left ankle.

Noah said his ankle swelled up after the plane ride to Boston and he was in so much pain he didn’t even test it out at shootaround or before the game. Porzingis went through shootaround and did a workout before the game.

It doesn’t appear either will be able to play Thursday against the Wizards.

Porzingis said he’s “90 percent ready” and believes he will return Saturday. But that’s pending the results of the MRI.

“Still not there yet,” Porzingis said. “I have to be really careful of how much I do and how explosive the movements are. If not I get a little pinch again in the heel down there where the Achilles starts.

“I have to be really careful how much I do, but I’m getting much closer. I’m doing more explosive stuff. Hopefully after the next game I’ll be ready to go.”

Porzingis had been reluctant to undergo an MRI. He said last week the Knicks wanted to, but he didn’t. Now he will after feeling something during a workout Monday.

Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis feels a pinch when he tries to push off it and drive. Porzingis has missed seven games overall because of the Achilles. He maintains it’s never been a thought to shut it down for a few weeks to let it rest and heal.

“I thought I would be like next game, next game and it has taken long, longer time than we expected,” he said. “This is type of thing that doesn’t heal up like that. Hopefully as soon as possible but being smart.”

Noah, meanwhile, sounded more unsure about his health than Porzingis did.

“I hope it’s going to be OK,” Noah said. “I wish I could be there with my teammates right now. We’re struggling. I want to be out there, be part of the solution.”