Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks received good news after the MRI on his left Achilles Thursday revealed no structural damage.

Porzingis was set to return against the Wizards after missing the previous four games with a sore Achilles. The second-year big man tweeted a picture of himself, with the words “Feels good to be back. Game Day.”

The MRI on Joakim Noah’s left ankle confirmed a sprain. Noah was unavailable to play against Washington.