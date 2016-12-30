NEW ORLEANS — Kristaps Porzingis has shown more of a fiery temperament lately, getting into it with opposing players who are being too physical with him.

But Porzingis doesn’t mind the contact.

“I like that,” he said.

Porzingis doesn’t back down from anyone. But twice in the last 2 ½ weeks, Porzingis had to be held back from going after a player.

It happened in Phoenix when Marquese Chriss pulled him to the ground, and two nights ago in Atlanta after Dwight Howard pushed Porzingis in the back when he was going up for a dunk.

Porzingis got up and shoved Chriss, and in Atlanta, he sprung up, approached Howard and had some words for him. Porzingis said Howard didn’t say anything in return. But Porzingis knows this is only the beginning of teams trying to take him out his game.

“Obviously it’s dangerous sometimes when you get fouled hard like that,” Porzingis said before the Knicks faced New Orleans Friday night. “But it’s something I have to start to get used to because as I get better as a player guys will try to find ways how to get me out of my rhythm and foul me hard or play aggressively against me. I have to be ready for that.”

Very little has rattled Porzingis in his brief NBA career. The big man has carried himself with poise and handled the pressures of being a top-four draft pick in New York.

Part of Porzingis’ preparation for making it in the NBA when he was growing up in Latvia and Spain was watching video of players to emulate. One was New Orleans forward-center Anthony Davis.

“I watched him quite a lot especially he was a skinny guy coming in from college, how he was able to adjust to the NBA and play at this level,” Porzingis said. “Before I got to the NBA I was watching him a lot. He was one of the guys I learned the game from.”

Porzingis said he specifically watched how Davis stood his ground defensively, particularly in the post.

“His skill set is pretty all around, so he can do anything,” Porzingis said. “But it was more just seeing how he can adjust his physicality.”

Jeff Hornacek has coached against both players and now works with Porzingis every day. He sees some similarities between the two.

“Long guys who can play outside and go inside,” Hornacek said. “Anthony’s a great player because he’s multidimensional in that he can post up, shoot the turnaround jumper, he can handle the ball. So him and KP do a lot of the things that are the same.”

There are differences, especially on the defensive end.

Davis, one of the best defensive players in the league, has led the NBA in blocks twice and ranks first this season rejecting 2.69 shots per game. The fifth-year player from Kentucky also has developed into one of the best scorers.

He dropped 50 on Denver on opening night, and came into Friday’s game averaging 29.3 points. Only Russell Westbrook is scoring more. Davis may not have the range Porzingis has on his shot, but he’s taking more long jumpers than ever. He’s taking 2.1 three-pointers per game.

“He’s adding stuff to his game,” Porzingis said.

Porzingis wants to keep adding to his.

He still needs to work on his post game, as well as his individual and help defense. He’s able to affect and block shots because of his size and length, but getting in the right position and reacting quicker will help him became more impactful. Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points and is fifth at 1.94 blocks per game.

Before the season, Porzingis said one of his goals is to have a quadruple-double in a game, which hasn’t been done since David Robinson did in 22 years ago. Porzingis can see Davis doing that.

“He might have the best chance of doing that in this league right now,” Porzingis said. “That would be something pretty amazing for anyone to achieve.”