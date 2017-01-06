MILWAUKEE — Kristaps Porzingis said he dunked, jumped off of one leg and then two legs, and tried his turnaround fadeaway jumper off one leg and didn’t feel any pain in his left Achilles.

Porzingis said that gave him the confidence that he could return to the Knicks lineup tonight against the Bucks after missing the past three games with soreness in his Achilles.

“I’m ready,” Porzingis said after the Knicks’ morning shootaround. “I have all the energy from resting these days. But we have to be smart. Probably they won’t let me play as much as I usually do. Just make sure there’s not too much stress on the Achilles again. But I’m ready to go. I can’t wait.”

The Knicks hope Porzingis’ return will be the spark they need to end a season-long six-game losing streak. They lost on a last-second shot by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday night at the Garden.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis won’t be on any minutes restriction. But the Knicks will monitor him given the nature of the injury and the fact that this is the first of a back-to-back. The Knicks close out this two-game trip Saturday in Indiana.

“We’ll look at it, kind of keep an eye on him, talk to him, say, ‘How’s it feeling?’” Hornacek said. “He’s got to be honest with us. If he says it’s starting to get sore we have to get him out.”

Porzingis was told about this, smiled and said, “I’m an honest person.”

“In the heat of the game it might be really sore but you don’t feel it because you have the adrenalin,” Porzingis said. “Hopefully I can be smart if it comes back. Hopefully not. For now I’m perfect and ready to go.”