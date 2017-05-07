Kristaps Porzingis said his official Twitter account was hacked and he never tweeted anything about the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis was responding to a tweet from his account Saturday that caused a mini-firestorm. It said, “LA Clippers” and was accompanied by three smiley faces. It was quickly deleted.

“I was hacked last night and a post was made from my account,” Porzingis tweeted Sunday afternoon. “I have alerted Twitter and they are looking into the incident.”

Porzingis had already created a stir for the Knicks and their fans by blowing off his end-of-season exit interview with team president Phil Jackson and other team officials. Then on Friday, ESPN.com reported that teams called the Knicks to inquire about Porzingis’ availability in trades. Jackson said last month that no Knick was untouchable.

Less than 24 hours after the ESPN.com report, the Clippers tweet was posted from Porzingis’ account with the three smiley faces. Porzingis said he doesn’t use that emoji.

“I would never tweet something like that,” Porzingis tweeted. “I don’t even use that emoji smile face. Cmon B.”

Porzingis ended that tweet with three crying-laughing emojis. He also accompanied a screenshot of his frequently used emojis, and the one that created the controversy wasn’t among them.

Porzingis is in Latvia training and getting ready for the European championships. Sources said he skipped his exit meeting because he’s frustrated over the direction of the franchise.

The Knicks have gone 63-101 and missed the postseason in both seasons Porzingis has played for them. He has played for three coaches in his brief NBA career.