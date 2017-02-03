GREENBURGH, N.Y. — LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will be on the court together Saturday night as rumors persist that the Knicks are working on making them teammates.

The Knicks reportedly have continued to speak to the Cavaliers about a deal involving Kevin Love, but the NBA champs don’t want to trade one of their core players. James wouldn’t offer an opinion on Anthony’s situation or how he’s being treated by Knicks management, only that he wants his good buddy to be happy.

“I just want the best for my friend,” James told Cleveland reporters Friday. “No matter what it is. If he’s there in New York or if not I just want the best for him, I want him to be happy.

“The game comes very easy to you when you’re happy where you are. If he’s happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere I’m not sure. He’s done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We’ll see what happens.”

Anthony, who wasn’t made available after practice, holds all the cards on where he’s playing after the Feb. 23 trade deadline. He has a no-trade clause. Anthony has said his family, which is settled in New York, would factor in his decision.

The Knicks reportedly have spoken to the Clippers and Celtics, too, and are seeking three-team scenarios. A plausible one would be a three-team trade where Anthony and a point guard go to the Cavaliers, the Celtics get Love, whom they’ve coveted, and the Knicks get players and picks. But it seems Cleveland wants to hold on to Love, and he told reporters Friday that he expects “to be here for a long time.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Love, who missed the past two games with a back injury, is set to return for Saturday’s nationally televised game at the Garden. The Knicks are hoping the same for Derrick Rose, but Jeff Hornacek used the word “doubtful.”

Rose has missed the past four games with a sprained left ankle. He was limited in practice, but he scrimmaged a little and he wouldn’t rule himself out. Rose wants to see how he feels.

The former MVP said he went through a similar experience last year as Anthony is now when his name kept coming up in trade rumors. Rose said he hasn’t spoken to Anthony about it, but he’s been impressed with how he’s dealing with it.

“He’s been handling it well,” Rose said. “He’s coming out here scoring 30 points for six, seven games. That lets you know he’s focused and he’s keyed in.”

Rose, who spent Thanksgiving at Anthony’s place, said he would be disappointed if Anthony was traded after getting to know him and seeing “how much he loves his family, how much he loves the sport and how much he loves the game.”

Knicks videos

If Anthony is dealt, the Knicks would be in rebuilding mode. Rose said he would have to accept that.

“I’m on a one-year deal so I can’t talk that much about it,” Rose said. “The rebuild could be me going too. I don’t know. My job is to focus whenever I’m on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better every day.

“Like I said from the beginning, I’m chasing something. I’m trying to get back to myself and I’m trying to play consistent games.”

That’s why it’s difficult for Rose to miss this marquee game in his contract season.

“This is my year,” Rose said. “This is when you prove yourself in games like this. I missed a few of these games. But I can’t let it get to me mentally. It’s a part of the plan and I got to listen to my body.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Notes & Quotes: Hornacek said Willy Hernangomez deserves more playing time after the rookie center recorded double-doubles on back-to-back nights. “We’ve got to give Willy some more minutes — whether it’s coming off the bench first, maybe starting him,” Hornacek said. “We’re still looking at all that stuff.” But it doesn’t sound as if Hornacek is ready to remove Joakim Noah from the starting lineup. Hornacek likes Hernangomez’s chemistry with the second unit, although he plays well with Kristaps Porzingis.