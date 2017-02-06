Knicks vs. Lakers
The Knicks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-107, on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek speaks with Willy Hernangomez, 14, after the Los Angeles Lakers scored a basket in the second half on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, 6, of the New York Knicks tries to drive to the hoop against Julius Randle, 30, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, 6, of the New York Knicks tries to drive to the hoop against Julius Randle, 30, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, 6, of the New York Knicks tries to drive to the hoop against Julius Randle, 30, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, 6, of the New York Knicks looks down while competing against the Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks reacts after missing a shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks loses the ball in the first half against Ivica Zubac, 40, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks draws a foul in the second half against Larry Nance Jr., 7, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose, 25, of the New York Knicks looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Nick Young, 0, of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half against the New York Knicks on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
The New York Knicks bench looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Ivica Zubac, 40, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
ADVERTISEMENT
Derrick Rose, 25, of the New York Knicks drives to the hoop in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Courtney Lee, 5, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakerson Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Mindaugas Kuzminskas, 91, of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against Ivica Zubac, 40, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakerson Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, 7, of the New York Knicks loses the ball in the first half against Ivica Zubac, 40, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose, 25, of the New York Knicks drives around Louis Williams, 23, of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony Knicks walks to the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose, 25, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Ivica Zubac, 40, of the Los Angeles Lakerson Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, 6, of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakerson Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks' Derrick Rose dribbles the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks' Derrick Rose, 25, takes a shot during the first half against Lakers defender Louis Williams, 23, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Justin Holiday, 8, of the New York Knicks drives to the hoop in the first half against Ivica Zubac, 40, of the Los Angeles Lakerson Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Marshall Plumlee, 40, and Derrick Rose, 25, of the New York Knicks defends against Louis Williams, 23, of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first halfon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose,25, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Larry Nance Jr., 7, of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.