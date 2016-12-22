Frank Vogel interviewed for the Knicks’ coaching vacancy over the summer, but he said they made a good choice in Jeff Hornacek.

Vogel met with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills and said the job “was appealing.” He was never offered the position and ultimately was hired to coach the Magic, which faced the Knicks on Thursday night at the Garden.

“I interviewed with Steve and Phil and had a good couple of days with those guys and put myself in position,” Vogel said. “They decided to hire Jeff, which was a good decision. Jeff’s a great coach. I’ve got a lot of respect for this organization, this city. It was an honor to be interviewed.”

Vogel was a regional scout for the Lakers one year when Jackson coached them, but he said they had little contact. Their one connection was Brian Shaw, whom Vogel hired as an assistant when he coached Indiana.

“I learned a lot about Phil through Brian Shaw,” Vogel said. “I hired Brian Shaw because of Phil in a lot of ways to learn about the things that he did and what his approach was.”

Vogel is from Wildwood, New Jersey, so the thought of being close to home was one of the reasons he was interested.

“Just the draw of New York City was appealing,” Vogel said. “This building is the Mecca of basketball and this is just a special place. Everything about the job was appealing.”