Mike Breen, the Knicks’ longtime lead play-by-play man, was working Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers for ESPN when Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden, and reacted emotionally.
After a report on the incident from sideline reporter Doris Burke, Breen said, “As somebody who has lived in New York my whole life, and broadcasting for the Knicks throughout Charles Oakley’s time here, he is beloved in this city for the type of player he was, and to see an incident like this, it’s just painful.
“It’s so sad that the relationship between Oakley and the Knicks organization has gotten to the point where something like this happened.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.