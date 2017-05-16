The Knicks fell to the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft during the lottery on Tuesday night.
The Knicks were seeded seventh after losing a coin flip with the Timberwolves. (They both finished 31-51.) The Knicks had 5.3-percent odds of winning the lottery, a 6.03-percent chance of picking second and 6.98-percent chance of getting the third pick.
Their best odds were to pick seventh (57.24) or drop to eighth (22.65). They had a 1.8 percent chance of picking ninth and couldn’t fall any lower than 10th (0.01) in the weighted system.
The lottery determines the first three picks, with the remainder of the lottery teams selecting in positions 4 through 14 in inverse order of their records. The worse a team’s record is, the better their chances of winning the No. 1 pick.
